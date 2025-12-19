Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns Patna HC's Dismissal of Cheque Dishonour Case

The Supreme Court overturned a Patna High Court order dismissing a cheque dishonour complaint. The high court erred by conducting a detailed pre-trial inquiry rather than checking for prima facie evidence. The case, involving a dishonoured Rs 20 lakh cheque, has been reinstated for trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:37 IST
Supreme Court Overturns Patna HC's Dismissal of Cheque Dishonour Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has overturned a Patna High Court decision that had quashed criminal proceedings related to a cheque dishonour complaint. The apex court criticized the high court for conducting a 'roving enquiry' at the pre-trial stage, stating the high court overstepped its jurisdiction.

A bench comprised of Justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that under section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the high court improperly evaluated whether the cheque was issued to discharge a debt or liability entirely at the preliminary stage of the proceedings.

In its detailed orders, the Supreme Court emphasized that the high court's action was erroneous as the case met the prima facie ingredients of section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which pertains to cheque dishonour due to insufficient funds. The top court allowed the appeal and reinstated the complaint for trial.

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025