Sebi Charts New Tech Frontier for Stock Exchanges

Sebi plans to create a working group to explore future technological advancements in stock exchanges. The group will focus on enhancing market infrastructure, establishing global best practices, and improving investor protections. This initiative follows recent technical glitches and aims to institute stronger safeguards across exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is preparing to establish a working group focused on identifying future technological advancements in the realm of stock exchanges, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced.

This initiative is intended to map out how exchange technologies should evolve over the coming decade, benchmark against global practices, and implement innovative solutions to bolster market infrastructure.

The move comes amid heightened discussions at the 11th International Convention of the Commodity & Capital Participants Association of India (CPAI). The working group aims to address the recent turmoil caused by exchange outages through detailed root-cause analyses and stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs).

(With inputs from agencies.)

