Revolutionizing Agriculture: Smart Irrigation Patent Unleashed

A revolutionary soil moisture monitoring device developed by Pratibha Warwade and the Central University of Jharkhand's research team has been awarded a patent, according to a statement from the university on Saturday.

This Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled device is an integral component of a smart irrigation system designed to assist with large-scale agriculture, particularly for a variety of vegetables and fruits under drip irrigation systems. The technology aims to minimize the need for manual labor by automating irrigation processes based on real-time soil moisture and environmental data.

Warwade, assistant professor of civil engineering at CUJ, highlighted the patent's significance in agriculture, noting its ability to provide real-time soil moisture information for enhanced irrigation management. The Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Department has expressed interest in utilizing the device to benefit farmers, with potential applications also in Jharkhand. Notably, it is a cost-effective solution compared to existing market options.

