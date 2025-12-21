High Seas Tension: U.S. Coast Guard Targets Venezuela's Sanctioned Oil Tankers

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively pursuing an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela, marking what could be the second such operation this weekend and the third in less than two weeks. The tanker, on a sanctioned 'dark fleet,' is operating under a judicial seizure order, according to U.S. officials.

Sanctions on the vessel are clear, but no boarding has occurred, officials revealed, mentioning the operation's precise tactics and location remain undisclosed. The White House has not commented on this pursuit, which is part of President Trump's intensified campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, including military activity in the region.

The recent tanker seizures, linked to the black market, have not been anticipated to impact U.S. oil prices significantly, whereas analysts expect modest price increases in Asia. Geopolitical tensions around oil supply routes may escalate, lending volatility to global markets as logistically challenged sanctioned oil is offered at discounts, analysts predict.

(With inputs from agencies.)