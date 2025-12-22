Left Menu

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Venezuelan Oil Tanker

The U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing an oil tanker near Venezuela as part of efforts to enforce sanctions against Venezuela's illegal oil trade. This activity follows President Trump's increased military presence and moves against sanctioned vessels. These operations could influence international oil prices and geopolitical dynamics.

The United States Coast Guard is actively pursuing an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela, as part of ongoing efforts to enforce sanctions on Venezuela's oil trade. Officials have confirmed that the vessel, identified as Bella 1, is on the Treasury Department's sanctions list.

President Donald Trump's administration has recently intensified its pressure campaign on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, including increasing military activity in the region. The White House has announced a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, and there have been numerous military strikes.

The actions have sparked discussions on their potential impact on oil prices and geopolitical relations, particularly with regard to shadow fleet vessels involved in trade with sanctioned nations like Venezuela, Russia, and Iran. Analysts suggest these moves may encourage similar actions by Ukraine and European countries against Russian vessels.

