Left Menu

Air India Flight Faces Mid-Air Glitch: Safety Under Spotlight Amidst Competition

An Air India flight returning shortly after takeoff due to a technical glitch highlights safety concerns. Meanwhile, IndiGo leads in international passenger traffic, having overtaken Air India, especially after a June crash. The Ministry of Civil Aviation demands reports and thorough investigation as IndiGo stabilizes operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 12:45 IST
Air India Flight Faces Mid-Air Glitch: Safety Under Spotlight Amidst Competition
Represtative image(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight heading to Mumbai was compelled to return to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport soon after departure on Sunday due to a mid-air technical glitch. In line with standard procedures, the pilots of flight AI887 made the precautionary decision to turn back shortly after takeoff.

Safety measures ensured the aircraft landed safely, allowing passengers and crew to disembark without incident. While Air India regrets any inconvenience caused, efforts are underway to assist passengers and provide alternate travel arrangements. The airline emphasized its commitment to passenger and crew safety as paramount.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken note of the incident and instructed Air India to provide a comprehensive report. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is conducting a detailed investigation. This comes as IndiGo outpaces Air India in international passenger traffic, following a tragic June crash that affected Air India's operations.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025