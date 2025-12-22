Air India Flight Faces Mid-Air Glitch: Safety Under Spotlight Amidst Competition

An Air India flight heading to Mumbai was compelled to return to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport soon after departure on Sunday due to a mid-air technical glitch. In line with standard procedures, the pilots of flight AI887 made the precautionary decision to turn back shortly after takeoff.

Safety measures ensured the aircraft landed safely, allowing passengers and crew to disembark without incident. While Air India regrets any inconvenience caused, efforts are underway to assist passengers and provide alternate travel arrangements. The airline emphasized its commitment to passenger and crew safety as paramount.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken note of the incident and instructed Air India to provide a comprehensive report. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is conducting a detailed investigation. This comes as IndiGo outpaces Air India in international passenger traffic, following a tragic June crash that affected Air India's operations.