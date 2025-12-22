Spectacular Arrival: Migratory Birds Swarm Thoothukudi District

In a spectacular display of nature's seasonal cycle, the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu has become a temporary home for large flocks of rare migratory birds. Among the avian arrivals are species such as the Oriental Darter, Little Cormorant, Spoonbill, and Medium Egret, captivating wildlife enthusiasts and ecologists alike.

Experts reveal that these birds, including the mesmerizing Rosy Starling, migrate to southern Indian districts like Thoothukudi from Northwest Asia and Eastern Europe during their winter sojourn. Their journey typically commences between September and October, with the Indian subcontinent serving as their habitat until March or April.

Their migration stems from a preference for milder climates and abundant food sources. As omnivores, they seek insects in grasslands and farm fields, flocking together to reduce predation risks. Their arrival not only enhances regional biodiversity but also signals a healthy ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Chilika Lake in Odisha has reported sightings of over 87 bird species, marking a substantial increase from last year's figures at the same time. Chilika Wildlife Division's DFO, Amlan Nayak, noted this as a positive sign for the season, with outreach activities planned to raise public awareness about the significance of these visitors.

While many species temporarily call India their home, a concerted effort is being made to limit human interference in habitats like the Nalabana Bird Sanctuary. As the migratory season progresses, ornithologists anticipate further increases in bird populations across the region.