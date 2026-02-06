Left Menu

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

A U.S. jury ordered Uber to pay $8.5 million to Jaylynn Dean, who accused a driver of sexual assault. The case is a bellwether for 3,000 others, raising questions about Uber's responsibility for driver actions. While Uber plans to appeal, the verdict could impact past and future claims.

Updated: 06-02-2026 07:57 IST
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. jury has ordered Uber to pay $8.5 million to a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by a driver when she was 19, marking a crucial verdict amid thousands of similar lawsuits. This trial, led by plaintiff Jaylynn Dean, sets a precedent for future legal actions against Uber.

Post-verdict, Uber's shares fell 1.5% while Lyft's dipped by 1.8%. Uber intends to appeal, underscoring that the jury dismissed other claims of negligence. The company asserted that significant investments have been made in rider safety.

The case highlights ongoing safety controversies at Uber, questioning the company's responsibility for drivers' misconduct. Despite background checks and safety pledges, the incident raises critical discussions on passenger safety and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

