Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

A U.S. jury has ordered Uber to pay $8.5 million to a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by a driver when she was 19, marking a crucial verdict amid thousands of similar lawsuits. This trial, led by plaintiff Jaylynn Dean, sets a precedent for future legal actions against Uber.

Post-verdict, Uber's shares fell 1.5% while Lyft's dipped by 1.8%. Uber intends to appeal, underscoring that the jury dismissed other claims of negligence. The company asserted that significant investments have been made in rider safety.

The case highlights ongoing safety controversies at Uber, questioning the company's responsibility for drivers' misconduct. Despite background checks and safety pledges, the incident raises critical discussions on passenger safety and accountability.

