Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach
Former Bank of China Vice President Lin Jingzhen has been expelled from the Communist Party due to serious violations of discipline and law, which are often interpreted as corruption. Lin retired from his position in 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-02-2026 07:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 07:51 IST
- Country:
- China
Former Bank of China Vice President Lin Jingzhen has been removed from the Communist Party for significant breaches of discipline and law, according to state media agency Xinhua.
The announcement on Friday suggests the allegations may involve corruption, a common interpretation of the charge.
Lin had retired from his role at Bank of China in 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)