Trump Administration Targets Asylum Seekers Nationwide

The Trump administration is spearheading a national initiative to challenge and potentially nullify the asylum claims of thousands with active cases in U.S. immigration courts, CBS News reported on Tuesday. This move involves attempting to deport individuals to countries that are not their native lands.

Sources disclose that this legal strategy could affect numerous asylum seekers, sparking concern amongst immigration advocates. The campaign appears to be part of a broader agenda to overhaul the U.S. immigration system.

As of now, Reuters has not independently confirmed the details of CBS News's report. The political and humanitarian implications of such a campaign remain subjects of intense debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)