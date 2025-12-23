Trump Administration Targets Asylum Seekers Nationwide
The Trump administration has launched a national effort to invalidate thousands of active asylum claims in immigration courts, arguing for their deportation to countries that are not their own, according to CBS News. The report remains unconfirmed by Reuters.
The Trump administration is spearheading a national initiative to challenge and potentially nullify the asylum claims of thousands with active cases in U.S. immigration courts, CBS News reported on Tuesday. This move involves attempting to deport individuals to countries that are not their native lands.
Sources disclose that this legal strategy could affect numerous asylum seekers, sparking concern amongst immigration advocates. The campaign appears to be part of a broader agenda to overhaul the U.S. immigration system.
As of now, Reuters has not independently confirmed the details of CBS News's report. The political and humanitarian implications of such a campaign remain subjects of intense debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- asylum
- immigration
- deportation
- legal
- strategy
- administration
- nationwide
- initiative
- refugees
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Enhances Legal Support for Detained Major in UAE
Contention Rises Over 'UP 77': A Web Series Sparks Legal Battle
Cracking Down on Illegal Fishing: South Korea Toughens Stance
Discussed strategy with AIADMK chief Palaniswami for upcoming 2026 TN Assembly polls: BJP leader Piyush Goyal in Chennai.
DEI Dilemma: EEOC's New Direction Sparks Legal Debate