EU Tightens Plastic Import Regulations to Support Local Recycling

The European Union plans to introduce stricter regulations on plastic imports to aid local recycling efforts. Facing challenges from cheaper imports and high energy costs, European recyclers struggle to stay competitive. New proposals will enhance documentation requirements and create distinct customs codes for recycled and virgin plastics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:05 IST
The European Union has announced plans to implement stricter regulations on plastic imports, as part of its effort to bolster the struggling European recycling industry, according to a statement from the European Commission on Tuesday.

European recyclers have been losing capacity recently, faced with the challenges of low-cost plastic imports and rising energy prices, which have led to plant shutdowns in countries like the Netherlands. The industry also grapples with issues of virgin plastic being mislabeled as recycled, putting local businesses at a pricing disadvantage.

The EU's executive body has promised to introduce changes requiring tighter documentation for recycled plastic imports by the first half of 2026 and separate customs codes for recycled versus virgin plastics. Additionally, the plan includes EU audits on recycling plants and a task force to oversee import surveillance in 2026.

