Iran Crisis Threatens South Korea's Chip Supplies Amid Rising Energy Costs

The South Korean chip industry is expressing growing concerns over the Iranian crisis potentially disrupting key material supplies from the Middle East. This situation could increase chip prices significantly, a ruling party lawmaker indicated on Thursday.

The tension in Iran may also impede plans by major tech companies to establish AI data centers in the region, impacting strong chip demand, according to Kim Young-bae, a lawmaker. After discussions with industry leaders like Samsung Electronics, the world's leading memory chip producer, Kim emphasized potential disruptions in semiconductor manufacturing if key materials become unavailable.

While South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reassures that its helium inventory remains stable, the industry is not immune to the potential geopolitical aftermath affecting material procurement. Meanwhile, tech firms are cautious about establishing a regional AI computing hub amidst ongoing Middle Eastern tensions.