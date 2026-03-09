Geopolitical Tensions Drive Up India's Energy Costs

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, India's economy is bracing for a potential USD 7-8 billion monthly foreign currency outflow due to surging energy prices. Analysts attribute this financial strain to the rising cost of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), which have seen substantial increases in price.

Anuj Sethi, Senior Director at Crisil Ratings, highlighted India's vulnerability as it imports 85% of its crude oil needs. The prices have shot up from USD 66 to around USD 120 per barrel, exacerbating the current account deficit and import-related inflationary pressures.

Economists note that this rise could inflate the current account deficit by 30-40 basis points and significantly impact wholesale and consumer inflation rates. As geopolitical uncertainties persist, India's economic resilience will be tested, with potential policy interventions possibly necessary to mitigate adverse effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)