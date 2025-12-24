Majestic Gem-Studded Artwork of Lord Ram Reaches Ayodhya

A magnificent gem-studded gold artwork depicting Lord Shri Ram arrived at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex this Wednesday. Sourced from Karnataka, the artwork is 12 by 8 feet in dimension and weighs a hefty 800 kilograms. Intricately designed in the Thanjavur style, the piece is set to be unveiled at Angad Tila, next to the Sant Tulsidas Temple, amidst Vedic chants and rituals, attracting saints, seers, and numerous devotees.

The exquisite artwork, embedded with both precious and semi-precious stones, is the creation of renowned Bengaluru artist Jayashree Phaneesh. The installation is scheduled as part of a five-day religious observance commencing December 29, with Pratishtha Dwadashi on December 31. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate as the chief guest, expected to arrive at the site by 11 am on the 31st.

According to Gopal Rao of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra, this offering follows the consecration of Ram Lalla earlier in the year, fulfilling Jayashree Phaneesh's vow to present an idol of Lord Ram. The creation, valued at Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 crore, includes significant gold embellishments. Carefully transported by the Department of Posts' Logistics Post Service, the artwork journeyed nearly 1,900 kilometers from Karnataka, arriving safely on December 22 to be formally handed over in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai.

