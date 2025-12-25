Revolutionizing Indian Finance: Generative AI's New Role

Indian financial institutions are taking their use of Generative AI to new heights, moving from proof-of-concept to large-scale deployment aimed at increasing revenue. This transformation in approach was highlighted by Kiran Jagannath, AWS India and South Asia's Head of FSI and Conglomerates.

Initially focused on productivity, AI's conversation is now evolving towards 'agentic AI,' with autonomous agents handling complex tasks. This technological shift marks a fundamental change in Indian banking, expected to be the dominant trend over the coming years, according to Jagannath.

The pandemic accelerated the push toward digital engagement, transitioning banks from a branch-based model to primarily digital interactions. Jagannath emphasized that AI-driven efficiencies are now crucial for top-line growth, citing fintech firm Cashfree's use of Generative AI to expedite merchant onboarding as a prime example.