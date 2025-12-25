Left Menu

Revolutionizing Indian Finance: Generative AI's New Role

Indian financial institutions are now leveraging Generative AI beyond proofs-of-concept to drive revenue growth. The focus has shifted from AI-driven cost efficiencies to autonomous agent-driven complex task execution, significantly impacting business processes and customer engagement. Modernizing core banking systems plays a crucial role in this tech transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 25-12-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 14:43 IST
Revolutionizing Indian Finance: Generative AI's New Role
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian financial institutions are taking their use of Generative AI to new heights, moving from proof-of-concept to large-scale deployment aimed at increasing revenue. This transformation in approach was highlighted by Kiran Jagannath, AWS India and South Asia's Head of FSI and Conglomerates.

Initially focused on productivity, AI's conversation is now evolving towards 'agentic AI,' with autonomous agents handling complex tasks. This technological shift marks a fundamental change in Indian banking, expected to be the dominant trend over the coming years, according to Jagannath.

The pandemic accelerated the push toward digital engagement, transitioning banks from a branch-based model to primarily digital interactions. Jagannath emphasized that AI-driven efficiencies are now crucial for top-line growth, citing fintech firm Cashfree's use of Generative AI to expedite merchant onboarding as a prime example.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025