BJP's Working President Nitin Nabin to attend Assam State Executive meeting in Guwahati

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin is set to visit Guwahati on Friday for his two-day visit to Assam. He will attend the BJP Executive Meeting today at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra. He will arrive in Guwahati to participate in a BJP executive meeting, along with other organisational meetings.

Upon his arrival in Assam after assuming charge as national working President, Nitin Nabin will be accorded a warm and enthusiastic welcome by party workers and supporters at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati. His 2-day trip to Assam from December 26-27 will comprise multiple meetings, including a visit to the BJP headquarters in Assam to attend a State BJP Core Commitee meeting to discuss the state's affairs with other ministers.

According to a press statement from December 23, the Vice-President of BJP Assam Pradesh, Manoj Baruah, stated that the forthcoming State Executive Meeting will comprehensively deliberate on the state's current political situation, undertake an in-depth analysis of organisational matters, and hold detailed discussions on electoral strategy and policy. In essence, he said, this Executive Meeting will lay down the definitive roadmap for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, which are scheduled from March - April next year.

The meeting will feature a special address by the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and will be presided over by the President of the BJP Assam, Dilip Saikia. All Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, state office-bearers, executive members, national council members, state council members, and nearly 800 party karyakartas of the Assam BJP will attend the meeting, with the collective objective of preparing for the upcoming state elections. In addition, meetings of the State Election Management Committee and the Manifesto Drafting Committee will also be held on December 27.

The 45-year-old was appointed as the new BJP National Working President on December 14. His appointment is linked to PM Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047, as they want to have an experienced leadership in place for when India becomes a developed nation. (ANI)

