Delhi Engulfed in Smog: Severe Air Quality and Government Crackdown

On Monday, Delhi woke up to a harsh winter morning with its air quality index (AQI) sliding into the 'severe' zone at 402, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This marked a decline from the previous reading of 390, categorized as 'very poor', on December 28.

Anand Vihar recorded a worrying AQI of 455, while Bawana hit 411. Other localities including Wazirpur, Rohini, and Punjabi Bagh faced severe pollution levels, exceeding the 400 mark. However, Dwarka Sector 8, IGI Airport T3, and IIT Delhi remained in the 'very poor' segment despite slightly better figures.

Thick fog enveloped the capital, reducing visibility and posing challenges for motorists. The Delhi Transport Department heightened scrutiny on emission standards, impounding 28 goods-carrying buses and issuing thousands of challans. Additionally, officials suspended multiple Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres as part of their rigorous anti-pollution drive.

