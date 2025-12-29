Left Menu

Delhi Engulfed in Smog: Severe Air Quality and Government Crackdown

Delhi's air quality plunged into the 'severe' category, with an AQI of 402. Despite foggy conditions, authorities intensified pollution control measures, enforcing vehicle emissions norms. Numerous challans were issued, buses impounded, and action taken against PUC centres. The focus remains on ensuring clean air and hassle-free services for citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:33 IST
Delhi Engulfed in Smog: Severe Air Quality and Government Crackdown
Thick fog engulfs Dwarka (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Delhi woke up to a harsh winter morning with its air quality index (AQI) sliding into the 'severe' zone at 402, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This marked a decline from the previous reading of 390, categorized as 'very poor', on December 28.

Anand Vihar recorded a worrying AQI of 455, while Bawana hit 411. Other localities including Wazirpur, Rohini, and Punjabi Bagh faced severe pollution levels, exceeding the 400 mark. However, Dwarka Sector 8, IGI Airport T3, and IIT Delhi remained in the 'very poor' segment despite slightly better figures.

Thick fog enveloped the capital, reducing visibility and posing challenges for motorists. The Delhi Transport Department heightened scrutiny on emission standards, impounding 28 goods-carrying buses and issuing thousands of challans. Additionally, officials suspended multiple Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres as part of their rigorous anti-pollution drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

 India
2
India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

 India
3
Thailand and Cambodia Pursue Peace: Building Bridges After Border Clashes

Thailand and Cambodia Pursue Peace: Building Bridges After Border Clashes

 Global
4
Tragic Fire Claims 16 Lives at Manado Retirement Home

Tragic Fire Claims 16 Lives at Manado Retirement Home

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025