Steelbird Expands Retail Network to 330 Outlets, Aims for 1,000 by 2027

In a significant move to bolster its retail presence, Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd., the world's largest helmet producer, has expanded its exclusive Rider Shop network to 330 outlets across India. This milestone was marked by the inauguration of a new store in Patna, known as Jay Maa Enterprises, underscoring the brand's commitment to enhancing its pan-India market footprint.

This expansion highlights Steelbird's dedication to forging a robust, organized retail framework to enhance rider safety. By growing accessibility to certified helmets and protective gear, Steelbird aims to cater to two-wheeler users in metropolitan areas as well as emerging tier-2 and tier-3 markets, where awareness and usage are on the rise.

Steelbird's Rider Shops are pivotal in endorsing the use of genuine, globally certified safety products. Offering a comprehensive range of helmets that meet ISI, DOT, and ECE 22.06 standards, the shops are tailored to Indian road conditions and commuting needs. Steelbird's Managing Director, Rajeev Kapur, expressed that the expansion is a testament to the brand's reliability among riders, with organized retail being crucial for raising helmet awareness and adoption, ultimately contributing to road safety.

Looking forward, Steelbird aims to further capitalize on this momentum, setting an ambitious target of expanding to 1,000 Rider Shops by 2027. The strategy involves deeper inroads into high-growth tier-2, tier-3, and semi-urban markets. To support this growth, the company plans to invest around ₹105 crore in retail infrastructure, dealer development, branding, and enhancing customer experience.

Steelbird's retail growth is underpinned by its strong manufacturing facilities across India, with a capacity exceeding 50,000 helmets daily, meeting both domestic and global demand. The company sold over 8.75 million helmets in 2024, continuously investing in state-of-the-art manufacturing, product innovation, and safety technology to maintain its leadership in the global helmet market.

