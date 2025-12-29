KCR's Return Sparks Heated Debates in Assembly

K Chandrasekhar Rao, president of the BRS, marked his return to the Legislative Assembly session after a two-year hiatus, signaling the start of a potentially contentious winter session.

The session's tension was palpable as the ruling Congress and BRS remain divided over water issues, putting Rao, also the Leader of Opposition, in the spotlight.

Rao, known as KCR, recently criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for not effectively pressuring the Union Government over the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project proposal, which prompted a strong response from Reddy regarding Rao's previous absence from assembly sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)