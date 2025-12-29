Left Menu

KCR's Return Sparks Heated Debates in Assembly

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao attended the Legislative Assembly, marking his return after two years. His presence hints at a contentious session with Congress, especially on water issues. Rao criticized CM Reddy’s handling of government affairs, eliciting a strong rebuttal from the chief minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-12-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 12:25 IST
K Chandrasekhar Rao
  • Country:
  • India

K Chandrasekhar Rao, president of the BRS, marked his return to the Legislative Assembly session after a two-year hiatus, signaling the start of a potentially contentious winter session.

The session's tension was palpable as the ruling Congress and BRS remain divided over water issues, putting Rao, also the Leader of Opposition, in the spotlight.

Rao, known as KCR, recently criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for not effectively pressuring the Union Government over the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project proposal, which prompted a strong response from Reddy regarding Rao's previous absence from assembly sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

