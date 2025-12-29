Punjab Enforces Vegetarian-Only Policy in Amritsar to Preserve Spiritual Legacy

The Punjab government has implemented a ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food in Amritsar, following the city's designation as a sacred site. Deepak Bali, an advisor to the state's Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, defended the decision, citing the spiritual heritage of Guru Ramdas Sahib as justification.

Addressing public concern, Bali emphasized the city's spiritual importance, urging residents not to be swayed by opposing views. He acknowledged the potential impact on local livelihoods but suggested affected individuals find alternative employment outside the designated areas.

Bali confirmed that the ban is now law, aligning with the government's broader initiative to recognize Amritsar, Sri Anandpur Sahib, and Talwandi Sabo as Holy Cities, imposing new restrictions to protect their religious significance. The Governor's approval has led to cross-departmental efforts to enforce these new rules.