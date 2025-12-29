Left Menu

Punjab Enforces Vegetarian-Only Policy in Amritsar to Preserve Spiritual Legacy

The Punjab government has banned non-vegetarian food in Amritsar after declaring it a sacred city, sparking discussion about cultural preservation versus economic impact. This move aims to honor the spiritual heritage of Guru Ramdas Sahib, despite concerns about the livelihoods of those affected by the ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:35 IST
Punjab Enforces Vegetarian-Only Policy in Amritsar to Preserve Spiritual Legacy
Advisor to the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department of Punjab government, Deepak Bali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has implemented a ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food in Amritsar, following the city's designation as a sacred site. Deepak Bali, an advisor to the state's Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, defended the decision, citing the spiritual heritage of Guru Ramdas Sahib as justification.

Addressing public concern, Bali emphasized the city's spiritual importance, urging residents not to be swayed by opposing views. He acknowledged the potential impact on local livelihoods but suggested affected individuals find alternative employment outside the designated areas.

Bali confirmed that the ban is now law, aligning with the government's broader initiative to recognize Amritsar, Sri Anandpur Sahib, and Talwandi Sabo as Holy Cities, imposing new restrictions to protect their religious significance. The Governor's approval has led to cross-departmental efforts to enforce these new rules.

TRENDING

1
Revving Up: Indian Auto Sector Accelerates into December

Revving Up: Indian Auto Sector Accelerates into December

 India
2
Grand Job Scam: Navi Mumbai Man Duped of 32 Lakh

Grand Job Scam: Navi Mumbai Man Duped of 32 Lakh

 India
3
A Year of Glorious Uncertainties: Indian Cricket's Tumultuous 2025

A Year of Glorious Uncertainties: Indian Cricket's Tumultuous 2025

 Global
4
Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025