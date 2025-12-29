Left Menu

Russian Troops Seize Dibrova: A Strategic Gain in Eastern Ukraine

Russian troops have reportedly taken control of the village of Dibrova in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. However, this battlefield development has not yet been independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:48 IST
Russian military forces have seized control of Dibrova, a key village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the country's Defence Ministry announced on Monday. This marks a significant strategic gain in the ongoing conflict.

Despite the bold claim by Russian authorities, the report has not been independently verified by reliable news agencies, including Reuters, highlighting the challenges in confirming battlefield developments.

The situation in Eastern Ukraine remains tense, with ongoing geopolitical implications as both sides vie for control in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

