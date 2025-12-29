Russian military forces have seized control of Dibrova, a key village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the country's Defence Ministry announced on Monday. This marks a significant strategic gain in the ongoing conflict.

Despite the bold claim by Russian authorities, the report has not been independently verified by reliable news agencies, including Reuters, highlighting the challenges in confirming battlefield developments.

The situation in Eastern Ukraine remains tense, with ongoing geopolitical implications as both sides vie for control in the region.

