Precious Metals and Geopolitical Tensions Shake Asian Markets

Asian shares steadied on Tuesday, recovering from previous fluctuations as investors tallied gains at the year's end. Precious metals like silver and gold bounced back after a recent dive, stabilizing their earlier highs. Meanwhile, oil prices maintained their gains amidst geopolitical maneuvers, with Russia accusing Ukraine of an attack without evidence.

Global tensions rose as President Trump hinted at further action on Iran, while China engaged in live-firing drills around Taiwan. The holiday season's reduced liquidity intensified volatility, especially in the precious metals market. Silver experienced a dramatic one-day drop, though it clawed back some losses, with gold also seeing a slight recovery.

Amid these turbulent market activities, analysts observed potential underlying issues such as deficits and stockpiling. The MSCI index and various Asian markets saw minor gains, while Wall Street remained cautious with technology stocks' recent retreats. The U.S. dollar continued its decline, shadowed by expectations of further rate cuts and varying central bank strategies.

