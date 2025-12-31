Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Russia's Tuapse Port

A Ukrainian drone attack has reportedly damaged port infrastructure and a gas pipeline in Tuapse, Russia's strategic Black Sea location, the Krasnodar regional administration stated on Wednesday.

The emergency response teams have been deployed to conduct repairs, according to the Krasnodar operational headquarters. Local reports indicated that a series of explosions were heard, resulting in a fire as observed by residents and reported through various Telegram channels.

Tuapse, essential for oil product exports through Rosneft's refinery, suffered yet another attack amidst a series of ongoing tensions. Past assaults have disrupted operations, with this latest incident adding to concerns over stability in the region.