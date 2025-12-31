Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Russia's Tuapse Port

A Ukrainian drone strike damaged port infrastructure and a gas pipeline in Russia's Tuapse, a crucial Black Sea outlet. No injuries were reported. Emergency repairs are underway. Russian sources mentioned explosions and a fire. Tuapse's port and refinery have faced multiple strikes since the onset of the war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 05:41 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 05:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian drone attack has reportedly damaged port infrastructure and a gas pipeline in Tuapse, Russia's strategic Black Sea location, the Krasnodar regional administration stated on Wednesday.

The emergency response teams have been deployed to conduct repairs, according to the Krasnodar operational headquarters. Local reports indicated that a series of explosions were heard, resulting in a fire as observed by residents and reported through various Telegram channels.

Tuapse, essential for oil product exports through Rosneft's refinery, suffered yet another attack amidst a series of ongoing tensions. Past assaults have disrupted operations, with this latest incident adding to concerns over stability in the region.

