Energy Efficiency Star-Labelling Becomes Mandatory for Appliances

The government has implemented a mandatory energy efficiency star-labelling system for various household and commercial appliances starting January 1. This move covers items such as refrigerators, televisions, and LPG gas stoves.

As stated in a notification from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, the regulation also encompasses deep freezers, distribution transformers, and grid-connected solar inverters. Before this regulation, star labelling on these devices was optional.

An anonymous official disclosed that the list of mandatory appliances is periodically updated. Initially introduced in July 2025 for public feedback, the new regulations reflect stakeholders' responses and aim to improve energy efficiency standards.

