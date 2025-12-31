Left Menu

Energy Efficiency Star-Labelling Becomes Mandatory for Appliances

The government has mandated energy efficiency star-labelling on appliances like refrigerators and televisions. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency's regulation now covers additional items including deep freezers and solar inverters. Prior voluntary labels are now compulsory, aiming to enhance energy-saving measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:34 IST
  • India

The government has implemented a mandatory energy efficiency star-labelling system for various household and commercial appliances starting January 1. This move covers items such as refrigerators, televisions, and LPG gas stoves.

As stated in a notification from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, the regulation also encompasses deep freezers, distribution transformers, and grid-connected solar inverters. Before this regulation, star labelling on these devices was optional.

An anonymous official disclosed that the list of mandatory appliances is periodically updated. Initially introduced in July 2025 for public feedback, the new regulations reflect stakeholders' responses and aim to improve energy efficiency standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

