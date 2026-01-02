Frigid Fog Blankets India: Disrupts Transport Across Regions

In a sweeping cold wave gripping vast stretches of north, central, and eastern India, a shroud of dense fog has thrown daily life and transport services into disarray. As Friday unfolded, regions reported severe visibility issues, with Jammu and Kashmir witnessing persistent heavy snowfall.

Haridwar in Uttarakhand greeted the day enveloped in a thick fog layer, intensifying the cold conditions felt by residents. The biting winds compelled locals to seek refuge and warmth, while vehicular movement on major highways was notably sluggish due to the reduced visibility caused by the fog's drape.

Over in Uttar Pradesh, the situation mirrored across various cities. Although Agra faced lighter fog allowing glimpses of the Taj Mahal, the blanket of fog covering Agra city created a stark contrast. Meanwhile, Prayagraj was shrouded in a thick fog alongside growing cold wave conditions.

Kanpur saw eerie scenes of residents gathered around bonfires, struggling against the biting cold. Moradabad shared a similar picture as residents woke to fog-coated landscapes. Ayodhya experienced sharply reduced visibility, while Varanasi continued under the grip of the cold wave with Assi Ghat landscapes providing a foggy vista.

Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city was no exception, as fog rolled through compounding the chilly grasp of the cold wave. In eastern India, Odisha's cities, like Bhubaneswar and Khurda, faced a dense fog blanket on January 2, 2026, continuing the brutal weather begun on New Year's Day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reacted by issuing an Orange Warning, highlighting drastically reduced visibility affecting transport. Biju Patnaik International Airport operations were hampered due to fog, while long-distance rail services, including prominent lines from North India, were substantially delayed amid this 'pea-soup' fog.

Elsewhere, Telangana and Hyderabad did not escape the fog's reach. The cold wave gripped Hyderabad, pushing a foggy blanket over the city during these chilling mornings. In the Kashmir Valley, plunging temperatures reaffirmed the cold wave's control, drawing tourists to locations like Dal Lake in Srinagar, where they found a picturesque, if chilly, respite.

Heightened winter conditions also reigned in the Pir Panjal range of Poonch with continuous snowfall intensifying the enduring chill. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)