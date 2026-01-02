Left Menu

Kerala Chief Minister Accuses Congress MP in Sabarimala Gold Theft Controversy

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged Congress MP Adoor Prakash's involvement with the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case. He questioned how the accused met Sonia Gandhi, hinting at possible ties with Prakash. The investigation is ongoing under Kerala High Court supervision amid accusations of diversion tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 10:46 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Accuses Congress MP in Sabarimala Gold Theft Controversy
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (FilePhoto/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has leveled significant allegations against Congress MP Adoor Prakash following the release of a photograph featuring Prakash, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and prime accused in the Sabarimala theft case, Unnikrishnan Potti. Vijayan questioned how Potti could have gained access to Gandhi, suggesting a close link with Prakash.

'How did Potti and others reach someone of Sonia Gandhi's stature, who enjoys top-level security in India?' Vijayan asked during a press conference. These revelations come after Prakash alleged that the Chief Minister's Office, along with Vijayan's Political Secretary, had a role in media reports claiming Prakash was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) concerning the gold theft case.

Vijayan dismissed such accusations as diversion attempts from the core investigative issues. He emphasized that the ongoing probe is under Kerala High Court's oversight. The controversy began with allegations over a 1998 gold donation for Sabarimala temple restoration. The investigation has led to new arrests, including a former Travancore Devaswom Board member.

TRENDING

1
Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

 India
2
Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

 India
3
Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

 India
4
Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic T...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026