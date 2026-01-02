Kerala Chief Minister Accuses Congress MP in Sabarimala Gold Theft Controversy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has leveled significant allegations against Congress MP Adoor Prakash following the release of a photograph featuring Prakash, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and prime accused in the Sabarimala theft case, Unnikrishnan Potti. Vijayan questioned how Potti could have gained access to Gandhi, suggesting a close link with Prakash.

'How did Potti and others reach someone of Sonia Gandhi's stature, who enjoys top-level security in India?' Vijayan asked during a press conference. These revelations come after Prakash alleged that the Chief Minister's Office, along with Vijayan's Political Secretary, had a role in media reports claiming Prakash was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) concerning the gold theft case.

Vijayan dismissed such accusations as diversion attempts from the core investigative issues. He emphasized that the ongoing probe is under Kerala High Court's oversight. The controversy began with allegations over a 1998 gold donation for Sabarimala temple restoration. The investigation has led to new arrests, including a former Travancore Devaswom Board member.