Left Menu

2025: A Turning Point in Bastar's Fight Against Left-Wing Extremism

The year 2025 is marked as a decisive phase in combatting extremism in Bastar, with 256 Naxals killed and over 1,500 surrenders. Strategic operations and intelligence have weakened Maoist networks, paving the way for peace and development across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:31 IST
2025: A Turning Point in Bastar's Fight Against Left-Wing Extremism
Bastar Range Inspector General of Police P. Sundarraj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The year 2025 heralded a significant milestone in the battle against Left-Wing Extremism in the Bastar region. Security forces successfully neutralized 256 Naxals and facilitated the surrender of more than 1,500 Maoists, according to Bastar Range Inspector General of Police P. Sundarraj.

In an address to the media, IG Sundarraj attributed these achievements to intelligence-driven operations and the coordinated efforts of multiple security agencies. He emphasized the dismantling of Maoist networks, noting the ongoing rehabilitation of surrendered cadres under government initiatives to integrate them into society.

Following recent encounters, security forces recovered 14 Maoist bodies in Bijapur and Sukma districts and seized a large cache of weapons. Official reports describe 2025 as a landmark year, laying the groundwork for enduring peace and economic progress in Bastar, evidenced by improved public welfare and infrastructure development.

TRENDING

1
Police Inspector Caught in Corruption Scandal

Police Inspector Caught in Corruption Scandal

 India
2
Iranian Protesters at a Crossroads as Tensions Mount Nationwide

Iranian Protesters at a Crossroads as Tensions Mount Nationwide

 France
3
Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

 India
4
India's First Indigenous Pollution Control Vessel Set to Transform Maritime Safety

India's First Indigenous Pollution Control Vessel Set to Transform Maritime ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026