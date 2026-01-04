2025: A Turning Point in Bastar's Fight Against Left-Wing Extremism

The year 2025 heralded a significant milestone in the battle against Left-Wing Extremism in the Bastar region. Security forces successfully neutralized 256 Naxals and facilitated the surrender of more than 1,500 Maoists, according to Bastar Range Inspector General of Police P. Sundarraj.

In an address to the media, IG Sundarraj attributed these achievements to intelligence-driven operations and the coordinated efforts of multiple security agencies. He emphasized the dismantling of Maoist networks, noting the ongoing rehabilitation of surrendered cadres under government initiatives to integrate them into society.

Following recent encounters, security forces recovered 14 Maoist bodies in Bijapur and Sukma districts and seized a large cache of weapons. Official reports describe 2025 as a landmark year, laying the groundwork for enduring peace and economic progress in Bastar, evidenced by improved public welfare and infrastructure development.