FTSE 100 Nears 10,000 Amid Geopolitical Concerns

FTSE 100 was near 10,000 points due to gains in precious metal miners and defense stocks amid U.S. military actions in Venezuela. The index had also outperformed European and U.S. markets. Geopolitical tensions impacted the market, influencing commodities like gold and silver. Notable stock movements included Ashmore and Auction Technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's FTSE 100 index hovered near the significant 10,000 mark on Monday, with gains in precious metals and defense stocks providing support amid geopolitical tensions spurred by the U.S. military engagement in Venezuela.

By 1130 GMT, the FTSE 100 had increased by 0.1% to 9,969.45 points, after recently surpassing the 10,000-point milestone. This performance comes on the back of strong gains in 2025, outstripping both Europe's STOXX 600 and the U.S. S&P 500, largely due to anticipation of further monetary easing by the Bank of England and solid advances in commodity-linked sectors.

Investors are watching closely following the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, with gold and silver surging as safe havens, boosting precious metal miners by 4%. Geopolitical uncertainty bolstered aerospace and defense stocks, while energy shares showed minimal change despite stable oil prices. Key stock movements saw Ashmore and Auction Technology surge, while Bunzl faced a downgrade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

