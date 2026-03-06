UPDATE 1-US, Venezuela agree to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations
"Our engagement is focused on helping the Venezuelan people move forward through a phased process that creates the conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government." After months of heightened tensions, the U.S. captured Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in January, setting off a chain of changes in the country, including the swearing-in of interim President Delcy Rodriguez.
The United States and interim authorities in Venezuela have agreed to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Thursday, adding that it was focused on creating conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government.
"This step will facilitate our joint efforts to promote stability, support economic recovery, and advance political reconciliation in Venezuela," the State Department said. "Our engagement is focused on helping the Venezuelan people move forward through a phased process that creates the conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government."
After months of heightened tensions, the U.S. captured Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in January, setting off a chain of changes in the country, including the swearing-in of interim President Delcy Rodriguez. The two countries have since gradually resumed bilateral relations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Pentagon Officials Drawing Up Plans To Replenish U.S. Munitions Expended Fighting Iran Over The Past Week - WSJ
U.S. has just begun fight in Iran, Hegseth says
U.S. not expanding military objectives in Iran, Hegseth says
UPDATE 1-Venezuelan gov't, Shell sign oil deals, state television says
Impending Chaos: Government Shutdown Threatens U.S. Spring Break Travel