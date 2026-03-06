UPDATE 1-US, Venezuela agree to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations

​The United States ‌and interim authorities ​in Venezuela have agreed to re-establish diplomatic and consular ‌relations, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Thursday, adding that it was ‌focused on creating conditions for a peaceful transition ‌to a democratically elected government.

"This step will facilitate our joint efforts to promote stability, support economic recovery, and ⁠advance ​political reconciliation ⁠in Venezuela," the State Department said. "Our engagement is focused ⁠on helping the Venezuelan people move forward through ​a phased process that creates the conditions for ⁠a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government."

After months ⁠of ​heightened tensions, the U.S. captured Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in January, setting off ⁠a chain of changes in the country, including the ⁠swearing-in ⁠of interim President Delcy Rodriguez. The two countries have since gradually resumed bilateral relations.

