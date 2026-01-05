Supreme Court Ruling: No Bail for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court has ruled against granting bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, accused in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots. BJP MP and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra emphasized that their continued detention could expedite the investigation, supporting the Court's 'reasoned' decision that highlights their 'central' roles in the alleged conspiracy.

The apex court made a notable distinction between Khalid, Imam, and other accused, granting bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad. The judgment noted that Khalid and Imam remain on a different 'footing' due to prosecution and evidence, underscoring their significant involvement.

In a previous decision, the Delhi High Court rejected bail appeals for several accused individuals, spotlighting the 'grave' roles of Khalid and Imam in the conspiracy through inflammatory speech. The riots, rooted in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, resulted in substantial casualties and heightened tensions.