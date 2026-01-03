Abhishek Banerjee's Fiery Allegations: BJP MPs as Snakes, CEC as 'Vanish Kumar'

Abhishek Banerjee, a key figure in the TMC, launched an aggressive accusation against the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, labeling him as a 'magician' perpetuating voter list deletions in West Bengal. This move, he says, lacks transparency and integrity.

During a rally in Alipurduar, Banerjee called for an end to BJP support, equating its members to snakes that betray their own. His bold remarks have sparked controversy, especially among opposition parties defending the decorum of political discourse.

Banerjee's speech also highlighted alleged governmental neglect in local agenda, particularly concerning tea garden workers, and criticized perceived fiscal discrimination against West Bengal by the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)