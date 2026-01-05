Left Menu

Revamping Milkfed: Towards a Market-Driven Future

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a meeting to enhance the operations of Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited. He stressed online data management, quality standards, and market competitiveness. The development of Dhangwar milk plant aims to benefit farmers, while marketing strategies include utilizing the Himira platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called for reinforcing the Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed) by adopting an online system for data management in all state milk plants. In a recent review meeting, he emphasized the need for maintaining quality standards across Milkfed's product range.

The chief minister underscored the economic potential of the Dhangwar milk plant, which could significantly support farmers in Kangra, Hamirpur, Chamba, and Una districts. Sukhu also insisted on a market-oriented approach to ensure the competitiveness of Himachal's distinct dairy products nationwide.

In a bid to streamline operations, Sukhu announced plans to fill essential vacancies promptly. He also directed a comprehensive review of Milkfed's milk bars and urged enhancements in marketing activities, noting that Milkfed's desi ghee could be promoted via the Himira platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

