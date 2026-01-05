Revamping Milkfed: Towards a Market-Driven Future

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called for reinforcing the Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed) by adopting an online system for data management in all state milk plants. In a recent review meeting, he emphasized the need for maintaining quality standards across Milkfed's product range.

The chief minister underscored the economic potential of the Dhangwar milk plant, which could significantly support farmers in Kangra, Hamirpur, Chamba, and Una districts. Sukhu also insisted on a market-oriented approach to ensure the competitiveness of Himachal's distinct dairy products nationwide.

In a bid to streamline operations, Sukhu announced plans to fill essential vacancies promptly. He also directed a comprehensive review of Milkfed's milk bars and urged enhancements in marketing activities, noting that Milkfed's desi ghee could be promoted via the Himira platform.

