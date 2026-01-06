Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Flags Off Educational Tour for Himachal's Children

In a significant initiative, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off an educational tour aimed at children residing in child care institutions across Himachal Pradesh. The tour, spanning until January 15, 2026, promises to expose these young minds to the multifaceted historical and cultural essence of India.

Named the 'Children of the State Tour,' the program is designed to acquaint children with national integration and India's rich cultural tapestry. As part of this journey, 52 children will visit various landmark cities and historical sites, including Delhi, Agra, and Goa, ensuring an enriching experience that aids in their overall development.

During interactions, Sukhu emphasized the state's commitment to providing not only care but also growth opportunities for these children, aiming for a secure future. Officials have been instructed to prioritize the children's safety and comfort, ensuring the tour is educational and enjoyable.

