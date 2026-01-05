Left Menu

Powering Jammu & Kashmir's Future: A Minister's Ambitious Tour

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal reviewed key hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing their strategic importance for the region. His two-day visit included inspections of major projects, with directives given to expedite construction timelines. Engagement with local stakeholders underscored the projects' impact on regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal embarked on a comprehensive review of major hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on their critical role in the region's growth.

His two-day tour included oversight over several projects, where he emphasized the importance of prompt completion and operational excellence.

The minister's engagement with local communities highlighted the transformative potential of these energy initiatives for the socio-economic development of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

