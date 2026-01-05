Powering Jammu & Kashmir's Future: A Minister's Ambitious Tour
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal reviewed key hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing their strategic importance for the region. His two-day visit included inspections of major projects, with directives given to expedite construction timelines. Engagement with local stakeholders underscored the projects' impact on regional development.
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal embarked on a comprehensive review of major hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on their critical role in the region's growth.
His two-day tour included oversight over several projects, where he emphasized the importance of prompt completion and operational excellence.
The minister's engagement with local communities highlighted the transformative potential of these energy initiatives for the socio-economic development of the area.
