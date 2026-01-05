Power Politics: Reigniting Chaos in Berlin

An arson attack on a Berlin power station over the weekend plunged tens of thousands of residents into darkness, crippling local infrastructure in the German capital. The attack, claimed by the radical left-wing group Volcano, led to widespread disruptions, including disconnected mobile networks and halted train services.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt expressed serious concerns about the resurgence of left-wing terrorism in Germany, emphasizing the group's opposition to fossil fuels. The incident has reignited debates on safeguarding critical infrastructure, with Berlin's mayor planning talks with federal authorities for better protective measures.

Meanwhile, Stromnetz Berlin, the city's network operator, faces a laborious task to restore power fully—an operation involving high-tension lines and requiring specialized personnel. While power returns to some areas, full restoration remains days away, leaving the city on high alert for potential future attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)