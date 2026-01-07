Left Menu

Blaze Tamed: ONGC's Quick Response to Konaseema Gas Well Fire

A gas well fire near Irusumanda village in Konaseema district, initiated by a gas leak, has been largely controlled. ONGC officials and local authorities have ensured that the situation is safe and under control. They are considering involving American experts for further assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amalapuram(Andhrapradesh) | Updated: 07-01-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 00:59 IST
  • India

In a swift response, authorities have largely controlled the blaze at the ONGC-owned gas well near Irusumanda village in Konaseema district. The fire, which erupted on January 5 due to a gas leak, has been reduced significantly in intensity, height, and width, according to officials.

The ONGC, alongside local administration, is working diligently to douse the flames entirely within a week. They have reassured residents that the situation is safe, with emergency response measures firmly in place. There is an option to bring in international experts from Wild Well Control if necessary.

According to Konaseema district collector R. Mahesh Kumar, the fire's intensity has diminished by 95% compared to earlier, and precautions are being taken to ensure environmental safety. Coordination with local stakeholders and continuous monitoring of environmental factors underscore efforts to prevent escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

