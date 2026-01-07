Left Menu

Infernos in Delhi: Factory Devastated, Family Tragically Lost

A devastating fire engulfed a footwear factory in Delhi's Narela Bhorgarh Industrial Area, though all workers escaped safely. Meanwhile, a tragic blaze at a Delhi Metro staff quarter in Adarsh Nagar claimed three lives. Firefighters are on-site and investigations are underway to determine the causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:23 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A monumental fire erupted at a footwear factory in the Narela Bhorgarh Industrial Area of outer Delhi on Wednesday afternoon. Fortunately, all factory workers present at the scene managed to escape harm as the blaze overran the factory's three floors.

Firefighters quickly responded, with more than a dozen fire tenders deployed to suppress the raging flames. Officials are currently on-site, working to gather further information about the incident.

In a separate, far graver incident, a fire at a Delhi Metro staff quarter in Adarsh Nagar claimed the lives of three family members during the early hours of Tuesday. Authorities confirmed the deceased were Ajay (42), his wife Neelam (38), and their 10-year-old daughter. Initial assessments suggest domestic items might have ignited the fire, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

