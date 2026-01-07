Surge in IPOs and M&A: A Financial Transformation in India

Kotak Investment Banking (KIB) forecasted a significant rise in initial public offerings (IPOs), estimating a 32% growth to reach Rs 2.50 lakh crore this year, primarily fueled by large issuances exceeding USD 1 billion.

While 2025 witnessed a 13% increase in IPOs to Rs 1.89 lakh crore, overall equity capital markets activity saw an 18% decline to Rs 5.1 lakh crore, factoring in follow-on offers, bulk deals, and qualified institutional placements.

Despite the concerns over predominantly offer-for-sale IPOs in 2025, KIB anticipates a modest rise in qualified institutional placements to USD 10-12 billion in 2026, with domestic institutional investors and foreign investment continuing to play pivotal roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)