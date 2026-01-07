Surge in IPOs and M&A: A Financial Transformation in India
Kotak Investment Banking projects a 32% growth in IPOs, reaching Rs 2.50 lakh crore this year, driven by large issuances. Despite active markets, overall equity capital market activity declined. Domestic institutional investors remain crucial, as foreign investors show increased interest in mergers and acquisitions.
- Country:
- India
Kotak Investment Banking (KIB) forecasted a significant rise in initial public offerings (IPOs), estimating a 32% growth to reach Rs 2.50 lakh crore this year, primarily fueled by large issuances exceeding USD 1 billion.
While 2025 witnessed a 13% increase in IPOs to Rs 1.89 lakh crore, overall equity capital markets activity saw an 18% decline to Rs 5.1 lakh crore, factoring in follow-on offers, bulk deals, and qualified institutional placements.
Despite the concerns over predominantly offer-for-sale IPOs in 2025, KIB anticipates a modest rise in qualified institutional placements to USD 10-12 billion in 2026, with domestic institutional investors and foreign investment continuing to play pivotal roles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inox Clean Energy Secures Rs 3,100 Crore in Equity Boost for Solar Expansion
TFCI Steps into Equity-Focused Alternative Investment Funds
Surge in Foreign-driven Private Equity Fuels Indian Real Estate Revival
SEBI's AI Leap: Strengthening Cyber Security in Capital Markets
Indian Equity Markets: Fairly Valued Amidst Global Comparisons