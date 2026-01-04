Left Menu

TFCI Steps into Equity-Focused Alternative Investment Funds

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited is acting as a co-sponsor and anchor investor in Holystone Hospitality Fund and Certus Real Estate Fund, both Category II Alternative Investment Funds. TFCI has applied for their registration with SEBI, and plans investments of up to 5% and 10% respectively.

Updated: 04-01-2026 21:02 IST
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited (TFCI) announced its role as a co-sponsor and anchor investor for the Holystone Hospitality Fund, an equity-focused Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF). TFCI plans to contribute up to 5 percent of the fund's corpus.

The organization has recently filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for registering the Holystone Hospitality Fund as an AIF, according to their regulatory filing.

Additionally, TFCI will act as an anchor investor for the Certus Real Estate Fund, another Category II AIF, intending to invest up to 10 percent of the total fund size. The company has similarly applied to SEBI for this fund's registration. TFCI, as a specialized non-banking financial company, supports sectors including tourism and hospitality infrastructure, manufacturing, renewable energy, and more.

