TFCI Steps into Equity-Focused Alternative Investment Funds

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited (TFCI) announced its role as a co-sponsor and anchor investor for the Holystone Hospitality Fund, an equity-focused Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF). TFCI plans to contribute up to 5 percent of the fund's corpus.

The organization has recently filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for registering the Holystone Hospitality Fund as an AIF, according to their regulatory filing.

Additionally, TFCI will act as an anchor investor for the Certus Real Estate Fund, another Category II AIF, intending to invest up to 10 percent of the total fund size. The company has similarly applied to SEBI for this fund's registration. TFCI, as a specialized non-banking financial company, supports sectors including tourism and hospitality infrastructure, manufacturing, renewable energy, and more.