High Seas Drama: U.S. Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Amid Tensions

The U.S. has successfully intercepted a Russian-flagged oil tanker, formerly known as Bella-1, following a two-week transatlantic pursuit. This marks the first such seizure in recent history, underscoring the steadfast U.S. blockade on Venezuelan oil exports, according to reports from U.S. officials.

After evading a U.S. maritime blockade and resisting U.S. Coast Guard boarding attempts, the vessel was captured near Iceland. The tanker, now registered under the Russian flag as Marinera, highlights increasing efforts by the U.S. military to enforce sanctions on Venezuela.

Amid continuing international tensions, Russian military assets, including a submarine, were reportedly nearby, though no altercations with U.S. forces were noted. The U.S. operation underlines its commitment to limiting Venezuelan oil exports, reinforcing President Trump's pressure campaign against the South American nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)