Three Indian nationals among crew of US-seized Russian-flagged oil tanker: Report

Three Indian nationals were allegedly among the crew members aboard the Russian-flagged oil tanker seized by US military forces in the North Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, according to a report by RT. Citing sources, RT reported that the vessel had a crew of 28, comprising 17 Ukrainian citizens, six Georgian citizens, "three Indian citizens," and two Russian citizens.

The development comes a day after the seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker, Marinera - formerly the Bella 1 - by US forces in the North Atlantic Ocean after weeks of pursuit by the US Coast Guard warship, after it allegedly evaded a US blockade of sanctioned oil tankers near Venezuela for over a fortnight. Following the seizure, Moscow issued a strong condemnation, asserting that no country has the right to use force against vessels lawfully registered under another state's jurisdiction, particularly on the high seas.

In a Telegram statement on Wednesday, Russia's Ministry of Transport said the tanker Marinera, originally named Bella 1, received a temporary permit to sail under the Russian Federation flag on December 24, 2025, in accordance with Russian and international law. The statement noted that the vessel was boarded by US Naval forces outside their territorial waters, following which contact with the vessel was lost.

"On December 24, 2025, the Marinera received a temporary permit to sail under the Russian Federation flag, issued in accordance with Russian law and international law. Today, at approximately 3:00 PM Moscow time, the vessel was boarded by US Navy forces in the high seas outside the territorial waters of any state, and contact with the vessel was lost," the statement read. "In accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, freedom of navigation applies in high seas waters, and no state has the right to use force against vessels duly registered in the jurisdictions of other states," the Ministry of Transport added.

According to a post on X by the US European Command, the tanker violated US sanctions and was tracked by the US Coast Guard cutter Munro before the operation. The command noted that the vessel was seized under a warrant issued by a US federal court. Originally named Bella 1, the tanker was sanctioned in 2024 and renamed Marinera.

Moscow later demanded that Washington ensure the humane and dignified treatment of Russian nationals aboard the seized tanker and called for their prompt return to their homeland, TASS reported. According to a statement cited by TASS on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it is closely monitoring reports that the US military has boarded the tanker Mariner, originally Bella 1, on the high seas, noting that Russian citizens are among the crew.

"Considering the incoming information regarding the presence of Russian citizens among the crew, we demand that the American side ensure humane and dignified treatment of them and strictly respect their rights and interests," the Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by TASS. Moscow also urged Washington not to impede the prompt return of Russian nationals from the tanker to Russia, stressing that their safety and legal rights must be fully upheld. (ANI)

