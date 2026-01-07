Left Menu

U.S. Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Amid Venezuelan Oil Export Sanctions

The U.S. seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker, the Marinera, amid efforts to block Venezuelan oil exports. This unprecedented move involved U.S. military and Coast Guard forces. The tanker, previously evading U.S. intervention, is part of a tension-filled backdrop involving U.S.-Venezuelan relations and sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:41 IST
U.S. Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Amid Venezuelan Oil Export Sanctions
The United States has intercepted a Russian-flagged tanker, named Marinera, in a decisive move against Venezuelan oil exports. This seizure marks the first instance of the U.S. military confiscating a Russian-flagged vessel. The operation intensified the effort to curb the movement of sanctioned Venezuelan oil.

The tanker, initially known as Bella-1, eluded previous U.S. attempts and went through a maritime blockade. The recent Atlantic seizure, executed near Iceland, highlights the broader geopolitical tensions. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the operation, emphasizing unwavering enforcement of sanctions against Venezuela's oil exports.

A parallel operation also saw the interception of the Panama-flagged tanker M Sophia. This underscores the U.S.'s stringent stance on sanctioning oil cargos as part of its political maneuvering against Venezuela's energy sector. Amid this, negotiations suggest a possible shift in oil trade routes from Venezuela to the U.S., impacting global oil dynamics.

