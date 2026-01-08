WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) -

The Trump administration ‌will deploy more than 100 U.S. Customs ⁠and Border Protection agents and officers to Minnesota following the ​fatal shooting of ‍a 37 year old woman by a federal immigration ⁠agent, ‌the ⁠New York Times reported on ‍Thursday.

The agents will be ​redirected from operations in Chicago and ⁠New Orleans with the ⁠deployment expected to last until Sunday, the newspaper ⁠reported, citing documents it ⁠obtained.

