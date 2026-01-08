Left Menu

Trump administration to send more border patrol agents to Minnesota, NYT reports

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 23:12 IST
Trump administration to send more border patrol agents to Minnesota, NYT reports
  • Country:
  • United States

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) -

The Trump administration ‌will deploy more than 100 U.S. Customs ⁠and Border Protection agents and officers to Minnesota following the ​fatal shooting of ‍a 37 year old woman by a federal immigration ⁠agent, ‌the ⁠New York Times reported on ‍Thursday.

The agents will be ​redirected from operations in Chicago and ⁠New Orleans with the ⁠deployment expected to last until Sunday, the newspaper ⁠reported, citing documents it ⁠obtained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-US Senate votes to curb military action in Venezuela, Trump says oversight could last years

UPDATE 2-US Senate votes to curb military action in Venezuela, Trump says ov...

 Global
2
Bessent says largest oil companies are likely to move slower in Venezuela

Bessent says largest oil companies are likely to move slower in Venezuela

United States
3
Bengal guv gets death threat, police on high alert

Bengal guv gets death threat, police on high alert

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Nationwide internet blackout reported in Iran as protests persist

UPDATE 2-Nationwide internet blackout reported in Iran as protests persist

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026