Trump administration to send more border patrol agents to Minnesota, NYT reports

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) -
The Trump administration will deploy more than 100 U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and officers to Minnesota following the fatal shooting of a 37 year old woman by a federal immigration agent, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
The agents will be redirected from operations in Chicago and New Orleans with the deployment expected to last until Sunday, the newspaper reported, citing documents it obtained.
