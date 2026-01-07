Madhya Pradesh Gears Up for 'Farmer Welfare Year' with Comprehensive Campaign Plans

In a pivotal meeting held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the necessity for a structured execution of public welfare schemes and development projects slated for 2026. The Chief Minister reiterated the importance of the five-day work week, calling for extended hours and strict adherence by employees to ensure smooth operations.

Highlighting the state's achievements over the past two years, CM Yadav spoke of the Central Government's recognition of Madhya Pradesh's progress. He pointed to coordinated departmental efforts as key drivers of success, with transparency and accountability being critical for advancing development and ensuring public welfare schemes are accessible to eligible recipients.

Yadav declared 2026 as 'Farmer Welfare Year', aiming for a prosperous state through interdepartmental collaboration. He outlined an extensive action plan involving over 15 departments and announced the 'Sankalp Se Samadhan' campaign, scheduled from January to March 2026, which will focus on the efficient disposal of beneficiary applications across four strategic phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)