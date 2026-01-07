Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Gears Up for 'Farmer Welfare Year' with Comprehensive Campaign Plans

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav leads a meeting on executing public welfare schemes and projects for 2026. Emphasizes five-day work week, with ministries collaborating in 'Farmer Welfare Year'. Detailed phases for 'Sankalp Se Samadhan' campaign set from January to March 2026 to accelerate development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:15 IST
Madhya Pradesh Gears Up for 'Farmer Welfare Year' with Comprehensive Campaign Plans
MP CM Mohan Yadav is holding the meeting with senior officials (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal meeting held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the necessity for a structured execution of public welfare schemes and development projects slated for 2026. The Chief Minister reiterated the importance of the five-day work week, calling for extended hours and strict adherence by employees to ensure smooth operations.

Highlighting the state's achievements over the past two years, CM Yadav spoke of the Central Government's recognition of Madhya Pradesh's progress. He pointed to coordinated departmental efforts as key drivers of success, with transparency and accountability being critical for advancing development and ensuring public welfare schemes are accessible to eligible recipients.

Yadav declared 2026 as 'Farmer Welfare Year', aiming for a prosperous state through interdepartmental collaboration. He outlined an extensive action plan involving over 15 departments and announced the 'Sankalp Se Samadhan' campaign, scheduled from January to March 2026, which will focus on the efficient disposal of beneficiary applications across four strategic phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Budaun Police Crack Down On Fake Call Centre Scam

Budaun Police Crack Down On Fake Call Centre Scam

 India
2
Blaze at Ambernath Chemical Company Under Control

Blaze at Ambernath Chemical Company Under Control

 India
3
NMC Paves Way for For-Profit Medical Colleges in India

NMC Paves Way for For-Profit Medical Colleges in India

 India
4
Ranthambore's Wildlife Safeguard: Tourist Vehicles to Get Dashboard Cameras

Ranthambore's Wildlife Safeguard: Tourist Vehicles to Get Dashboard Cameras

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026