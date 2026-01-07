Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Honors Lt Gen Sinha's Legacy on Birth Centenary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded late Lt Gen Srinivas Kumar Sinha for his remarkable contributions to India's military and diplomatic efforts during a memorial lecture commemorating his birth centenary. Singh highlighted Sinha's exemplary service during World War II and his roles as Ambassador to Nepal and Governor of Assam and Jammu & Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:27 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Honors Lt Gen Sinha's Legacy on Birth Centenary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/PIB Delhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a heartfelt video message, commemorated the birth centenary of Lt Gen Srinivas Kumar Sinha, a veteran officer of the Indian Army. Singh praised Sinha as an inspiring figure who played pivotal roles in India's military history and diplomatic missions.

Highlighting Sinha's legacy, Singh recalled his valiant efforts during World War II and the pivotal role he played in the first airlift of the Indian Army to Srinagar in 1947 amid escalating tensions in Kashmir. Sinha's career was marked by significant contributions both during and after his military service, including his tenure as Director of Military Intelligence and India's Ambassador to Nepal.

The memorial lecture also featured Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, who described Sinha as a "Soldier-Statesman". Chauhan urged military personnel to embody Sinha's values of courage, intellect, and commitment to peace-building, stressing the need for professional education and ethical conduct amidst the complexities of modern warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Budaun Police Crack Down On Fake Call Centre Scam

Budaun Police Crack Down On Fake Call Centre Scam

 India
2
Blaze at Ambernath Chemical Company Under Control

Blaze at Ambernath Chemical Company Under Control

 India
3
NMC Paves Way for For-Profit Medical Colleges in India

NMC Paves Way for For-Profit Medical Colleges in India

 India
4
Ranthambore's Wildlife Safeguard: Tourist Vehicles to Get Dashboard Cameras

Ranthambore's Wildlife Safeguard: Tourist Vehicles to Get Dashboard Cameras

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026