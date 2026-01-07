Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Honors Lt Gen Sinha's Legacy on Birth Centenary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a heartfelt video message, commemorated the birth centenary of Lt Gen Srinivas Kumar Sinha, a veteran officer of the Indian Army. Singh praised Sinha as an inspiring figure who played pivotal roles in India's military history and diplomatic missions.

Highlighting Sinha's legacy, Singh recalled his valiant efforts during World War II and the pivotal role he played in the first airlift of the Indian Army to Srinagar in 1947 amid escalating tensions in Kashmir. Sinha's career was marked by significant contributions both during and after his military service, including his tenure as Director of Military Intelligence and India's Ambassador to Nepal.

The memorial lecture also featured Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, who described Sinha as a "Soldier-Statesman". Chauhan urged military personnel to embody Sinha's values of courage, intellect, and commitment to peace-building, stressing the need for professional education and ethical conduct amidst the complexities of modern warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)