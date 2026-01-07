Left Menu

National Textile Ministers' Conference: A New Era for Indian Textiles and Wildlife Collaboration

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav attends the National Textile Ministers' Conference in Guwahati, addressing textile sector advancements and wildlife exchange with Assam. Key topics include eco-tourism collaboration, reintroduction of extinct species, and promoting investments in textiles. Attendees aim to modernize and expand India's textile industry while fostering inter-state cooperation.

National Textile Ministers' Conference: A New Era for Indian Textiles and Wildlife Collaboration
MP CM Mohan Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is slated to attend the National Textile Ministers' Conference in Guwahati this Thursday. His visit will also include talks with the Assam government regarding wildlife exchanges, as per an official release.

Yadav revealed that previous discussions with Assam had led to agreements on the reintroduction of extinct wild buffalo in Madhya Pradesh and the transfer of rhinoceroses to the state. At the request of Assam's Chief Wildlife Warden, both states have agreed to exchange tigers and crocodiles from Madhya Pradesh to Assam. Proposals have been submitted to the Central Government for approval. Yadav emphasized the potential for enhanced collaboration in eco-tourism and wildlife tourism, which will be central to his upcoming discussions with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The conference will also see participation from Union Minister for Textiles, Giriraj Singh, and Assam's Chief Minister. Discussions will focus on driving investment, employment, and innovation in the textile sector. Attendees aim to modernize India's textile industry by embracing traditional and technical textiles, ready-made garments, and exploring export potentials. CM Yadav plans to present Madhya Pradesh's textile policy, industry strengths, and investment opportunities, promoting inter-state cooperation and knowledge sharing in textiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

