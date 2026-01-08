Ministry of Textiles Signs MoUs with 15 States to Build India’s First Integrated, Data-Driven Textile Policy Framework

In a decisive move to modernise policymaking in one of India’s largest employment-generating sectors, the Ministry of Textiles (MoT) today signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with 15 States on the inaugural day of the National Textiles Ministers’ Conference in Guwahati, laying the foundation for a data-first transformation of India’s textile ecosystem.

The MoUs are part of the Textiles focused Research, Assessment, Monitoring, Planning And Start-Up (Tex-RAMPS) scheme—a Central Sector initiative aimed at dramatically improving the coverage, quality, timeliness, and credibility of textile-sector data and research across the country.

From Fragmented Data to Evidence-Based Textile Governance

The Tex-RAMPS framework establishes a robust operational data system that will strengthen textile statistics at the State, district, and cluster levels, enabling real-time insights to drive policy decisions. The initiative supports integrated planning across key segments including handlooms, handicrafts, apparel, technical textiles, and emerging textile value chains.

By shifting the focus from aggregate estimates to ground-level, cluster-centric intelligence, the Ministry aims to close long-standing data gaps that have constrained productivity, investment targeting, and innovation in the sector.

Financial Support to Power State- and District-Level Action

To operationalise the framework, the Ministry of Textiles will provide:

₹12 lakh per year to each participating State/UT for strengthening textile data systems and research capabilities

₹1 lakh per year per district, linked to the formulation and execution of district-specific textile action plans

This decentralised funding model recognises that India’s textile strength lies in its regional clusters, and that policy precision must begin at the grassroots.

Cooperative Federalism Meets Digital-First Planning

The Ministry said the MoUs embody the spirit of cooperative federalism, enabling States and the Centre to co-create a shared, interoperable textile intelligence system. The strengthened Textiles Statistical System will support better monitoring of schemes, sharper targeting of incentives, and faster course correction—critical to achieving India’s ambition of building a US$350-billion textile industry.

By institutionalising data-driven decision-making, Tex-RAMPS positions textiles alongside other digitally transformed sectors of the economy.

A Call to Action for Startups, Data Innovators, and Industry

The launch of Tex-RAMPS opens significant opportunities for startups, data analytics firms, research institutions, and technology providers to partner with States in building dashboards, conducting cluster diagnostics, deploying digital surveys, and designing AI-driven planning tools tailored for the textile sector.

Early adopters—particularly in textile tech, supply-chain intelligence, sustainability analytics, and MSME digitisation—are encouraged to engage with State governments and district administrations as implementation accelerates.

As India seeks global leadership in textiles, policy backed by real-time data—not intuition—will define the next phase of growth. With Tex-RAMPS, the Ministry of Textiles has signalled that the future of the sector will be measured, mapped, and intelligently managed.