Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce Explores Investment Opportunities in Uttar Pradesh
A delegation from the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce visited the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, praising its innovative work culture. Discussions centered on investment, technological collaboration, and policy exchange. The delegation also explored investment opportunities in various sectors, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's potential for trade and development.
- Country:
- India
A delegation from the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce met with the Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday, expressing admiration for its innovative work environment and legislative efficiency compared to Canadian institutions.
The delegation was provided a comprehensive tour of the Legislative Assembly, learning about the modernisation and digital transformation efforts, including the e-Vidhan system, all aimed at enhancing transparency and governance in the institution.
In meetings with officials, potential investments in key sectors such as hospitality, pharmaceuticals, and IT were discussed, with Uttar Pradesh showcasing its investor-friendly ecosystem. The state's efforts to support MSMEs and promote traditional products globally were also highlighted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
