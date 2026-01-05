Left Menu

Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce Explores Investment Opportunities in Uttar Pradesh

A delegation from the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce visited the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, praising its innovative work culture. Discussions centered on investment, technological collaboration, and policy exchange. The delegation also explored investment opportunities in various sectors, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's potential for trade and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:16 IST
Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce Explores Investment Opportunities in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce met with the Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday, expressing admiration for its innovative work environment and legislative efficiency compared to Canadian institutions.

The delegation was provided a comprehensive tour of the Legislative Assembly, learning about the modernisation and digital transformation efforts, including the e-Vidhan system, all aimed at enhancing transparency and governance in the institution.

In meetings with officials, potential investments in key sectors such as hospitality, pharmaceuticals, and IT were discussed, with Uttar Pradesh showcasing its investor-friendly ecosystem. The state's efforts to support MSMEs and promote traditional products globally were also highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Intruder Shatters Peace at VP JD Vance's Ohio Residence

Intruder Shatters Peace at VP JD Vance's Ohio Residence

 Global
2
U.S. Operation in Venezuela Sparks Global Controversy

U.S. Operation in Venezuela Sparks Global Controversy

 Global
3
Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes

Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes

 India
4
Maduro's Dramatic Capture: A Global Shockwave

Maduro's Dramatic Capture: A Global Shockwave

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026