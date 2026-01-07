Left Menu

India's Economic Surge: Real GDP Projected to Soar by 7.4% in 2025-26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India's Real GDP is expected to grow by 7.4% in 2025-26, fueled by the government's investment strategies and demand-driven policies. The services sector, manufacturing, and infrastructure are major contributors to this growth, as noted in the latest NSO estimates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:46 IST
PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ YouTube/ narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's economic trajectory is set for a significant upturn with projections indicating a 7.4% growth in real GDP for the fiscal year 2025-26. This forecast, revealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is attributed to the NDA government's strategic investment initiatives and demand-driven policies guiding the nation toward prosperity.

In a recent post, PM Modi emphasized the momentum of 'India's Reform Express,' underpinned by comprehensive efforts in infrastructure, manufacturing incentives, digital public goods, and ease of doing business. The official estimates, provided by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, highlight a notable improvement from the previous fiscal year's growth rate of 6.5%.

The NSO reported that the service sector is a primary driver of this economic growth, with expansions expected in financial services, real estate, public administration, and more. Meanwhile, the agriculture sector anticipates more modest growth, underscoring balanced progress across various economic segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

