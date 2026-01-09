UPDATE 2-Republican-led House fails to override Trump vetoes

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday fell short of ⁠the high threshold needed to overturn two vetoes by President Donald Trump, though dozens of Republicans voted with Democrats in a rare split between the Republican president and his ​allies in Congress. The votes to overturn the presidential vetoes were an unusual ‍challenge from the Republican-controlled Congress, which has largely backed Trump during his first year in office as he has canceled billions of dollars in spending, hiked tariffs and taken action in other ⁠areas ‌that are usually ⁠handled on Capitol Hill. Last month, Trump vetoed a $1.3 billion drinking-water project in Colorado, saying the local community ‍should fund it, and a $14 million project in the Everglades National Park that would have ​benefited the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida. Both projects had passed ⁠Congress unanimously, but the House did not clear the two-thirds supermajority needed to override Trump's veto.

Colorado Democrats ⁠accused Trump of using the veto to punish the state for imprisoning Tina Peters, a former election official found guilty of tampering with voting machines ⁠in the 2020 presidential election. In a letter, Republican and Democratic lawmakers from Colorado warned "no bill ⁠is safe" if ‌Congress allows Trump's veto to stand.

Trump vetoed 10 bills in his first term as president. Congress only overrode one veto.

